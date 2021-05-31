SBI to HDFC Bank: Experts recommend 'buy' on these banking stocks

Speaking on the banking and financial stocks that can be a good share to buy today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Banking and financial stocks are expected to continue attracting fresh investments as this was one of the most hit-sectors during the selloff. Though some of the banking stocks have already rallied but still there is good number of banking stocks available at discounted price. SBI, HDFC Bank, Canara Bank and Bandhan Bank are some of those banking stocks, which is still available at discounted price and one can buy these stocks if the market opens today with a positive gap."

