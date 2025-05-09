SBI to sell 13.19% stake in YES Bank to Sumitomo Mitsui Banking for ₹8,889 crore. Check details

India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI), on Friday, May 9, announced that it will sell a 13.19% stake held in private sector lender YES Bank to Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) for a consideration of ₹8,889 crore.

SBI will offload 4,13,44,04,897 equity shares, amounting to a 13.19% stake, of YES Bank to Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation at ₹21.50 per equity share. The total stake sale value would amount to ₹8,888.97 crore.

“Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we advise that the Executive Committee of the Central Board (ECCB) of the Bank, in the meeting held on 9th May, 2025, has accorded approval to divest 4,13,44,04,897 equity shares of YES Bank Limited (YBL), being equivalent to approximately 13.19% of YBL’s shares, to Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) at Rs. 21.50 per equity share," SBI said in a filing.

The total consideration for this transaction amounts to ₹8,888,97,05,285.50 (approximately ₹8,888.97 crores), subject to receipt of all regulatory and statutory approvals by the acquirer, it added.

Mint was the first to report that Japan's SMBC has secured the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) go-ahead to acquire 51% in Yes Bank. SMBC will either buy less than 26% in YES Bank and do a merger through a share swap, or may buy up to 26% and launch an open offer, Mint had reported.

SBI held a 23.97% stake in YES Bank as of the March 2024 quarter. Following the deal, its stake in the company would drop to 10.78%.

The stake sale is subject to receipt of all regulatory and statutory approvals by the acquirer, it said. The said stake sale is expected to be completed within 12 months from the date of execution, SBI added.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation is a Japanese multinational financial services company belonging to the Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group. It has a market capitalisation of nearly ₹7.601 lakh crore.