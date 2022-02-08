SBI vs ICICI Bank: Both shares near 52-week high. Which stock to buy today?

Speaking SBI vs ICICI Bank shares; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart securities said, "Both SBI and ICICI Bank have reported strong Q3FY22 results and in the wake of unlock activities, both banks are expected to register rise in their business volume. However, after the infra-focused Union Budget 2022, SBI is expected to witness more demand for credit line leading to more rise in business volume in comparison to ICICI Bank. So, this rise in volume is expected to make a big difference between the two lender's upcoming quarterly numbers. So, one should look at SBI ahead of ICICI Bank as FPI may also look at PSU banks after their recent fish out from the private banks." Avinash Gorakshkar of Profitmart Securities said that one should hold SBI shares for long term target of ₹650 apiece levels.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}