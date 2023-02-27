SBI vs ICICI Bank shares: Which bank stock may give better return in near-term?
- State Bank of India (SBI) stays among Jefferies' top stock picks
Global brokerage house Jefferies believes that State Bank of India (SBI) is well placed to deliver growth and improved profitability without risk emanating from exposure to Adani Group, saying that the lender's focus on profitability was quite encouraging with target ROA level of 1%, which is being passed on to branch level managers as well (3Q ROA was at 1.1%).
