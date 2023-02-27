SBI vs ICICI Bank shares: Which bank stock may give better return in near-term?

“Opex seemed the key sticky wicket for the bank, especially due to large costs towards pension and wage resets (it is providing for 10% hike; we note that last time wages negotiation was settled at 12%). Capital raising is not an immediate plan as CET1 at 10.2% plus ROE will aid growth. It sees mid-teens loan growth, wider NIM & ROA of 1%. SBI stays among its top stock picks," the note stated. Jefferies has maintained its Buy tag on SBI shares with SOTP based target price of ₹760 apiece, implying a potential upside of over 40% from current level.