Stock market today: After Nifty Bank index giving breakout at 42,600 levels on closing basis, positional investors are busy scanning value picks from the banking segment. As ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank recently announced promising quarterly numbers and State Bank of India (SBI) is one of the most favoured stocks in the banking segment, retail investors might find it difficult to choose among the three banking majors.

According to stock market experts, Bank Nifty has given breakout at 42,600 levels on closing basis and hence they are highly bullish on banking segment and expecting some big upside moves in banking majors like ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC Bank. But, when it comes to which banking stock among these three to buy they ranked ICICI Bank shares on top, followed by SBI and HDFC Bank.

SBI vs ICICI Bank vs HDFC Bank: Which stock to buy today

Speaking on which bank stock to buy today, Saurabh Jain, Vice President — Research at SMC Global Securities said, “From Q4 results perspective, SBI's results is still expected while ICICI Bank's Q4 results are better than HDFC Bank. However, SBI is one of the strongest banks in Indian from fundamental perspective and mere results should not be the criteria for selecting of rejecting SBI shares while choosing portfolio stocks to buy today."

Nifty Bank index outlook

On Nifty Bank outlook, Jigar Patel, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi said, “Nifty Bank has given breakout at 42,600 levels on closing basis and it has been sustaining above this levels after the breakout that signals further upside in the banking index in near term. I am expecting that Nifty Bank index may go to 43,000 and 43,250 to 43,300 levels in near term."

Investment strategy for positional investors

On SBI vs ICICI Bank vs HDFC Bank shares, Saurabh Jain of SMC Global Securities said that one should have all these three stocks in one's portfolio. However, he said that major portion of the investment amount should go to ICICI Bank followed by SBI and HDFC Bank.

On major levels in regard to these three Nifty Bank shares, Jigar Patel of Anand Rathi said, “ICICI Bank share price is looking strong among all three banks and it may become highly bullish once it closes above ₹917 apiece levels. My suggestion to fresh investors is to wait for closing above ₹917 levels and then buy for near term targets of ₹935 and ₹945 levels. For those who already have ICICI Bank shares in their portfolio, they are advised to maintain trailing stop loss at ₹905 levels."

Advising positional investors to prefer SBI shares ahead of HDFC Bank shares, Jigar Patel said, “SBI share price may become highly bullish after closing above ₹568 apiece levels. So, those looking for fresh buying are advised to buy above ₹568 for short term target of ₹585 to ₹590 levels maintaining stop loss at ₹555 apiece. Those who have SBI shares in their portfolio they are advised to maintain trailing stop loss at ₹555 per share levels."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.