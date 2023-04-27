SBI vs ICICI Bank vs HDFC Bank: Nifty Bank gives breakout. Which stock to buy today?2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 10:44 AM IST
- SBI vs ICICI Bank vs HDFC Bank: Stock market experts have advised positional investors to prefer ICICI Bank shares ahead of SBI and HDFC Bank shares
Stock market today: After Nifty Bank index giving breakout at 42,600 levels on closing basis, positional investors are busy scanning value picks from the banking segment. As ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank recently announced promising quarterly numbers and State Bank of India (SBI) is one of the most favoured stocks in the banking segment, retail investors might find it difficult to choose among the three banking majors.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×