On major levels in regard to these three Nifty Bank shares, Jigar Patel of Anand Rathi said, “ICICI Bank share price is looking strong among all three banks and it may become highly bullish once it closes above ₹917 apiece levels. My suggestion to fresh investors is to wait for closing above ₹917 levels and then buy for near term targets of ₹935 and ₹945 levels. For those who already have ICICI Bank shares in their portfolio, they are advised to maintain trailing stop loss at ₹905 levels."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}