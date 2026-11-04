SBI vs SBI Life vs SBI Cards: Which SBI Group stock emerged as the Q2 results 2026 winner? Check technical targets

SBI reported 14.28% annual profit growth in Q2 FY27, while SBI Cards’ profit jumped 75% and SBI Life’s rose 11%. Analysts said SBI Cards beat estimates, SBI was broadly in line and SBI Life missed expectations, with some preferring SBI for its outlook.

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Sharmila Bhadoria
Updated4 Nov 2026, 10:44 PM IST
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SBI vs SBI Life vs SBI Cards: Which stock outperformed in Q2 results? Check targets (AI image for representational purpose)
SBI vs SBI Life vs SBI Cards: Which stock outperformed in Q2 results? Check targets (AI image for representational purpose)

SBI vs SBI Life vs SBI Cards: State Bank of India, SBI Life Insurance Company Limited and SBI Cards Payment Services Limited recently announced their second quarter results for the financial year 2026-27. While the PSU lending giant reported a mixed set of numbers, SBI Cards outperformed expectations, and SBI Life missed street estimates, according to experts.

As the Q2 earnings season reaches its final leg, let’s decode which SBI Group entity out of the three has the strongest outlook post Q2 results 2026.

SBI Q2 results

The country’s largest public sector lender, reported a 14.28% annual jump in its net profit for the second quarter of FY27. Its net interest income (NII) increased by 14.69% on an annual basis to 49,143 crore in the latest quarter while net profit for the period stood at 23,037 crore. SBI’s operating profit increased by 7.28% on an annual basis to 34,226 crore in Q2FY27.

SBI share price closed 0.95% higher at 978.85 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 9,03,461.30 crore on Wednesday.

SBI Cards Q2 results

SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited (SBI Card)’s net profit increased by 75% on an annual basis to 778 crore for September quarter FY27 as income improved and bad loans dwindled. Promoted by SBI, the pure-play credit card firm, had reported a net profit of 445 crore in the previous quarter a year earlier. SBI Cards share price closed 3.14% higher at 553 per share on BSE with an Mcap of 52,625.90 crore on BSE on Wednesday.

SBI Life Insurance Company

SBI Life Insurance Company’s net profit increased by 11% to 549 crore in Q2FY27, against 495 crore in the year ago period. Its net premium income increased by 8.17% to 26,877 crore in Q2FY27.

SBI vs SBI Life vs SBI Cards: Which company outperformed expectations?

“Among the three SBI group companies, SBI Cards beat profit estimates, SBI delivered an overall inline performance with strong core income, while SBI Life missed expectations. However, we clearly prefer SBI over SBI Cards and SBI Life,” explained Abhinav Tiwari, Sr. Research Analyst at Bonanza.

SBI vs SBI Life vs SBI Cards: Which stock has the strongest outlook?

“State Bank of India (SBI) demonstrates the strongest fundamental and operational outlook among the three entities, closely followed by SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. In contrast, SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. displays a bottom-line recovery but continues to encounter top-line growth headwinds,” stated Mayank Jain, Market Analyst, PhonePe Invest.

SBI technical outlook

Investors can opt for fresh entry and execute ‘Buy on dip at 960.00– 968.00 (SL: 940.00, Targets: 1,000.00 / 1,080.00) or on a breakout close above 985.00 (SL: 960.00, Targets: 1,040.00 / 1,120.00), explained Virat Jagad Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza.

SBI Life technical outlook

The expert recommended fresh entry and ‘Buy on dip at 1,665.00– 1,675.00 (SL: 1,635.00, Targets: 1,750.00 / 1,800.00) or on a breakout close above 1,710.00, (SL: 1,665.00, Targets: 1,795.00 / 1,880.00).”

For existing longs, the expert recommends “hold with a stop-loss at 1,635.00 on a closing basis targeting 1,750.00 and 1,800.00.”

SBI Cards technical outlook

Virat Jagad recommends no fresh entry as high-risk counter-trend setup trapped below major EMAs. “For Existing Longs, maintain a strict stop-loss at 525.00 on a closing basis targeting recovery levels of 585.00 and 610.00.”

SBI Life InsuranceState Bank Of IndiaSBISBI Card
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