SBI vs SBI Life vs SBI Cards: Which SBI Group stock emerged as the Q2 results 2026 winner? Check technical targets

SBI vs SBI Life vs SBI Cards: State Bank of India, SBI Life Insurance Company Limited and SBI Cards Payment Services Limited recently announced their second quarter results for the financial year 2026-27. While the PSU lending giant reported a mixed set of numbers, SBI Cards outperformed expectations, and SBI Life missed street estimates, according to experts.

As the Q2 earnings season reaches its final leg, let’s decode which SBI Group entity out of the three has the strongest outlook post Q2 results 2026.

SBI Q2 results The country’s largest public sector lender, reported a 14.28% annual jump in its net profit for the second quarter of FY27. Its net interest income (NII) increased by 14.69% on an annual basis to ₹49,143 crore in the latest quarter while net profit for the period stood at ₹23,037 crore. SBI’s operating profit increased by 7.28% on an annual basis to ₹34,226 crore in Q2FY27.

SBI share price closed 0.95% higher at ₹978.85 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹9,03,461.30 crore on Wednesday.

SBI Cards Q2 results SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited (SBI Card)’s net profit increased by 75% on an annual basis to ₹778 crore for September quarter FY27 as income improved and bad loans dwindled. Promoted by SBI, the pure-play credit card firm, had reported a net profit of ₹445 crore in the previous quarter a year earlier. SBI Cards share price closed 3.14% higher at ₹553 per share on BSE with an Mcap of ₹52,625.90 crore on BSE on Wednesday.

SBI Life Insurance Company SBI Life Insurance Company’s net profit increased by 11% to ₹549 crore in Q2FY27, against ₹495 crore in the year ago period. Its net premium income increased by 8.17% to ₹26,877 crore in Q2FY27.

SBI vs SBI Life vs SBI Cards: Which company outperformed expectations? “Among the three SBI group companies, SBI Cards beat profit estimates, SBI delivered an overall inline performance with strong core income, while SBI Life missed expectations. However, we clearly prefer SBI over SBI Cards and SBI Life,” explained Abhinav Tiwari, Sr. Research Analyst at Bonanza.

SBI vs SBI Life vs SBI Cards: Which stock has the strongest outlook? “State Bank of India (SBI) demonstrates the strongest fundamental and operational outlook among the three entities, closely followed by SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. In contrast, SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. displays a bottom-line recovery but continues to encounter top-line growth headwinds,” stated Mayank Jain, Market Analyst, PhonePe Invest.

SBI technical outlook Investors can opt for fresh entry and execute ‘Buy on dip at ₹960.00– ₹968.00 (SL: ₹940.00, Targets: ₹1,000.00 / ₹1,080.00) or on a breakout close above ₹985.00 (SL: ₹960.00, Targets: ₹1,040.00 / ₹1,120.00), explained Virat Jagad Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza.

SBI Life technical outlook The expert recommended fresh entry and ‘Buy on dip at ₹1,665.00– ₹1,675.00 (SL: ₹1,635.00, Targets: ₹1,750.00 / ₹1,800.00) or on a breakout close above ₹1,710.00, (SL: ₹1,665.00, Targets: ₹1,795.00 / ₹1,880.00).”

For existing longs, the expert recommends “hold with a stop-loss at ₹1,635.00 on a closing basis targeting ₹1,750.00 and ₹1,800.00.”