SBI weighs $1.5 billion fundraise via bonds

In a 27 May report, Credit Suisse said banks may need to raise $20 billion in capital over the next one year. It estimates private sector banks to raise $7 billion worth of capital and public sector banks may require $13 billion worth of recapitalization. The investment bank also raised its credit cost or provisioning requirement estimates by 20-60% given the lockdown extensions and unimpressive fiscal stimulus. So far, SBI has disbursed as much as ₹3000 crore to 22,000 micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) accounts under the Union government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, which looks to infuse nearly ₹3 trillion into the system by way of guarantees to banks against loans to MSMEs.