SBICap Trustee releases 0.10% pledged stake in Adani Green
- The latest pledge encumbers SBICAP Trustee with a total of 1% stake in Adani Ports and 0.55% stake in Adani Transmission
Adani Green Energy said SBICap Trustee released 15,30,000 pledged shares or 0.10% stake in the company on Monday, according to an exchange filing.
