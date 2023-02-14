Adani Green Energy said SBICap Trustee released 15,30,000 pledged shares or 0.10% stake in the company on Monday, according to an exchange filing.

The latest pledge encumbers SBICap Trustee with a total of 0.96% stake in Adani Green Energy, the statement said.

Last week, Adani Ports & SEZ, Adani Transmission, and Adani Green Energy pledged shares to SBICap Trustee. The latest pledge encumbers SBICAP Trustee with a total of 1% stake in Adani Ports and 0.55% stake in Adani Transmission, the filing showed.

Catalyst Trusteeship had released 16.8 crore pledged shares, or 7.79% stake in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone on February 7. The pledgors were listed as Emerging Market Investment, Flourishing Trade And Investment, and Catalyst Trusteeship Ltd., which is acting as security trustee on behalf of the lenders, according to an exchange filing.

Last week, billionaire Gautam Adani had prepaid $1.11 billion in loans ahead of maturity to release pledged shares in Adani Transmission Ltd, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd and Adani Green Energy Ltd, in a move aimed at restoring investor confidence and easing the selling pressure in group stocks. The promoter’s early payment will result in the release of 168.27 million shares of Adani Ports, 11.77 million shares of Adani Transmission, and 27.56 million shares of Adani Green, according to a statement by the group.

The promoter group’s share pledge in Adani Green stood at 4.36% as of 31 December 2022.

Shares of Adani Green ended at 5% lower at 653.65 apiece on the NSE.