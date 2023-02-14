SBICap Trustee releases 0.10% pledged stake in Adani Green

Last week, billionaire Gautam Adani had prepaid $1.11 billion in loans ahead of maturity to release pledged shares in Adani Transmission Ltd, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd and Adani Green Energy Ltd, in a move aimed at restoring investor confidence and easing the selling pressure in group stocks. The promoter’s early payment will result in the release of 168.27 million shares of Adani Ports, 11.77 million shares of Adani Transmission, and 27.56 million shares of Adani Green, according to a statement by the group.