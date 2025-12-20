SBI-owned, FPI's favourite NBFC to be in focus on Monday after this CAPEX update

Paisalo Digital stock price: SBI-owned NBFC Paisalo Digital stock will be in focus on Monday after the company shared a major capex update on Friday post market hours, saying that it is accelerating the expansion of its touchpoint network among other things to attract more customers.

In a press release shared with stock exchanges on Friday evening, Paisalo, a favourite among FPIs, said it has expanded its touchpoint network by around four times in less than four years.

From 1,052 touchpoints across 18 states in FY23, Paisalo Digital has increased its customer network to 4,380 touchpoints as of Q2 FY26, the company said. Now, Paisalo touchpoints are spread across 22 states and union territories around India, comprising 402 branches, 2,585 distribution points and 1,393 business correspondents.

Customer franchise expansion Paisalo Digital also shared in its capex update that it had undertaken a robust expansion in customer franchise, which grew from around 2 million in FY23 to about 13 million in the first half of FY26.

“This increase of more than six times highlights robust market penetration and underscores the effectiveness of our business development strategies,” Paisalo Digital said in its statement.

Sustained business momentum Paisalo Digital said that the expansion over the past few quarters had resulted in a sustained business momentum.

The company's Assets Under Management (AUM) grew to a record ₹54,494 million, reflecting a 25% CAGR in the last three years.

This was driven by the highest-ever quarterly disbursements of ₹11,025 million, up 41% YoY in Q2FY26.

The company reported a collection efficiency of 98.4%, with GNPA and NNPA at well-controlled levels of 0.81% and 0.65%, respectively.

Paisalo Digital Deputy Managing Director Santanu Agarwal said, “Expanding our touchpoints and strengthening our customer franchise are central to Paisalo’s growth strategy. With a robust on-ground network of 4,380 total touchpoints, we remain closely connected to our customers, particularly first-time and underserved borrowers. By combining local presence with technology-led underwriting, we are improving credit accessibility, service quality, and financial awareness across Bharat.”

Workforce expansion The company’s employee base has grown to 3,255, complemented by digital platforms and training programs to support its growing footprint, reflecting its active expansion of workforce as well.

“Additionally, Paisalo Digital is prioritizing the cross-selling of financial products through its Business Correspondent (BC) and branch networks to boost BaaS (Banking as a Service) share and drive long-term customer value.”

Paisalo Digital stock price Shares of Paisalo Digital closed in red on Friday, with shares standing at ₹35.71 on the BSE, down by 2.71%.

The shares touched an intraday low of ₹35.43 apiece but rebounded slightly during Friday's close.