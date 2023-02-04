SBI's Q3 earnings beat street's estimates: What should investors know?
- In Q3FY23, the bank's NII stood at ₹30,687 crore, registering a growth of 24.31% YoY and 8.46% QoQ. Net interest margins (NIM) expanded by 29 bps YoY and 14 bps QoQ to 3.69%.
The largest public sector lender, State Bank of India (SBI) reported strong growth in Q3 of FY23 in terms of both profitability and interest income, beating street's estimates. The bank garnered the highest ever quarterly net profit of ₹14,205 crore up by 68.47% YoY. The lender's net interest income (NII) witnessed robust growth driven by better margins, while asset quality improved. SBI share price will be in focus in the week ahead post Q3.
