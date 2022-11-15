SC dismisses Sebi review plea in RIL matter1 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 12:05 AM IST
The case is related to the alleged irregularities by RIL in buying its own shares in 1994-2000
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition by Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), seeking review of a 5 August order, directing the market regulator to share certain documents with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL).