SC issues notice to Sebi in case against RIL
The apex court had on 5 August directed the regulator to provide the necessary documents to Reliance. Sebi filed a review petition in the matter on 29 September
MUMBAI :The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in a case pertaining to Reliance Industries Ltd’s plea, seeking certain documents from the regulator. “We issued a notice to Sebi in the matter. We will consider it," said a bench led by Justice M.R. Shah.
The apex court had on 5 August directed the regulator to provide the necessary documents to Reliance. Sebi filed a review petition in the matter on 29 September.
The notice pertains to Reliance seeking access to certain documents relied upon by Sebi in a probe pertaining to a share acquisition matter. Sebi did not entertain RIL’s request to share the documents on the ground that under the Sebi (Settlement Proceedings) Regulations, the company has no right to seek information from it. The top court rejected Sebi’s stand.
“The court had passed the order on 5 August and we are on 7 November.... Despite repeated requests, Sebi has not taken any action with respect to providing the documents," Harish Salve, senior counsel representing RIL, pointed out on Monday. Sebi said this had not been done as a review is pending before the top court, Salve contended.