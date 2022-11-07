Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  SC issues notice to Sebi in case against RIL

SC issues notice to Sebi in case against RIL

1 min read . 11:23 PM ISTPriyanka Gawande
The apex court had on 5 August directed the regulator to provide the necessary documents to Reliance

MUMBAI :The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in a case pertaining to Reliance Industries Ltd’s plea, seeking certain documents from the regulator. “We issued a notice to Sebi in the matter. We will consider it," said a bench led by Justice M.R. Shah.

The apex court had on 5 August directed the regulator to provide the necessary documents to Reliance. Sebi filed a review petition in the matter on 29 September.

The notice pertains to Reliance seeking access to certain documents relied upon by Sebi in a probe pertaining to a share acquisition matter. Sebi did not entertain RIL’s request to share the documents on the ground that under the Sebi (Settlement Proceedings) Regulations, the company has no right to seek information from it. The top court rejected Sebi’s stand.

“The court had passed the order on 5 August and we are on 7 November.... Despite repeated requests, Sebi has not taken any action with respect to providing the documents," Harish Salve, senior counsel representing RIL, pointed out on Monday. Sebi said this had not been done as a review is pending before the top court, Salve contended.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priyanka Gawande

Priyanka Gawande is a senior legal correspondent at Mint. She has worked as legal reporter for four years with both television and digital mediums. Based in Mumbai, she reports on disputes across sectors including banking, corporates and finance. This also includes insolvency and bankruptcy cases and intellectual property rights (IPR) litigation. Her focus also comprises tracking capital markets and disputes relating to securities law. Previously, Priyanka worked with Informist Media for 2.5 years covering major insolvency and bankruptcy cases and corporate developments. She started her career in journalism with Business Television India (BTVi) where she reported on primary markets, banking, finance and insurance companies.
