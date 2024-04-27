Scanpoint Geomatics rights issue opens next week. Price, record date, ratio, other details
Scanpoint Geomatics rights issue is opening on 30th April 2024 and will remain open till 8th May 2024
Scanpoint Geomatics rights issue 2024: The BSE-listed company Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd has decided to go for the fundraise via issuance of rights. The issue will hit the Indian primary market on 30th April 22024 i.e. on Tuesday next week and will remain open till 8th May 2024. the company has fixed the rights issue price at ₹5 apiece, which means the Scanpoint Geomatics rights issue 2024 will be made available at around 20 percent premium as the penny stock ended on Friday last week at ₹6.06 apiece on BSE. The eligibility of a participant will be determined based on the Scanpoint Geomatics rights issue record date, which was fixed on 19th April 2024. The company aims to raise ₹49.40 crore from this offer.
