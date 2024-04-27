Scanpoint Geomatics rights issue 2024: The BSE-listed company Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd has decided to go for the fundraise via issuance of rights. The issue will hit the Indian primary market on 30th April 22024 i.e. on Tuesday next week and will remain open till 8th May 2024. the company has fixed the rights issue price at ₹5 apiece, which means the Scanpoint Geomatics rights issue 2024 will be made available at around 20 percent premium as the penny stock ended on Friday last week at ₹6.06 apiece on BSE. The eligibility of a participant will be determined based on the Scanpoint Geomatics rights issue record date, which was fixed on 19th April 2024. The company aims to raise ₹49.40 crore from this offer.

Informing the Indian stock market bourses about the rights issue, Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd said, "Scanpoint Geomatics Limited (SGL), one of the leading providers of geospatial technology solutions is scheduled to open its Rights Issue on April 30, 2024."

"The Company will issue 9,88,00,000 fully paid-up Equity Shares of the face value of ₹2 each for cash for ₹5 per Equity Share (including a premium of ₹3 per Equity Share) aggregating to ₹49.40 crore on a rights basis to eligible equity shareholders in the ratio of 67:47 (67 Equity Shares for every 47 Equity shares fully paid-up Equity Share held by the Eligible Equity Shareholders of the Company, as on the record date)," the company added.

Scanpoint Geomatics rights issue: Top 5 details

1] Scanpoint Geomatics rights issue price: The company has fixed the rights issue price at ₹5 apiece.

2] Scanpoint Geomatics rights issue size: The company aims to raise ₹49.40 crore from this rights issue offer.

3] Scanpoint Geomatics rights issue ratio: 67 Equity Shares for every 47 Equity shares fully paid-up Equity Shares held by the Eligible Equity Shareholders of the Company, as on the record date.

4] Scanpoint Geomatics rights net proceeds: The money raised through this offer will be utilized for repayment of the identified unsecured loans and meeting the working capital of the company.

5] Scanpoint Geomatics rights issue record date: To ascertain the eligibility of shareholders to participate in this rights issue offer, the company has fixed 19th April 2024 as the record date for the upcoming rights issue.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

