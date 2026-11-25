Shares of Schaeffler India are likely to remain in focus in Thursday's session on November 26, as its parent, Schaeffler AG, is likely to sell a 6% stake in the industrial and automotive components supplier through a block deal, CNBC-TV18 reported, citing sources.
The deal is estimated to be worth around ₹3,188 crore, with the floor price set at ₹3,400 per share, indicating a 5.6% discount to Wednesday's closing price, according to the report.
The proposed block deal will carry a 180-day lock-in period, during which the seller will be prohibited from making any further sale of shares, the report said.
According to BSE shareholding data, the promoter group held a majority 74% stake in the company at the end of the September quarter, followed by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) with a 16.42% holding.
General shareholders and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) held 4.3% and 5.2% stakes, respectively.
The proposed stake sale comes at a time when the stock has been under pressure on Dalal Street, closing lower in each of the last four months and losing a cumulative 15%. The losses have widened the stock's year-to-date decline to 7.7%, putting it on track for its first annual decline in five years.
Although the stock has retreated in 2026, its long-term gains remain impressive, with shares still up 135% over the past five years.
Schaeffler India reported a 20.7% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹349 crore for the September quarter of FY27, compared with ₹289 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Revenue from operations rose 26.9% year-on-year to ₹3,089 crore in Q2 FY27, against ₹2,434 crore in the year-ago period, according to the company's financial results.
Total income increased to ₹3,122 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹2,463 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 20.1% year-on-year to ₹475 crore, from ₹ ₹395 crore a year earlier.
On a sequential basis, consolidated net profit increased 7.2% from ₹326 crore in the June quarter, while revenue from operations grew 11.9% from ₹2,760 crore.
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Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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