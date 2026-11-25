Shares of Schaeffler India are likely to remain in focus in Thursday's session on November 26, as its parent, Schaeffler AG, is likely to sell a 6% stake in the industrial and automotive components supplier through a block deal, CNBC-TV18 reported, citing sources.
The deal is estimated to be worth around ₹3,188 crore, with the floor price set at ₹3,400 per share, indicating a 5.6% discount to Wednesday's closing price, according to the report.
The proposed block deal will carry a 180-day lock-in period, during which the seller will be prohibited from making any further sale of shares, the report said.
According to BSE shareholding data, the promoter group held a majority 74% stake in the company at the end of the September quarter, followed by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) with a 16.42% holding.
General shareholders and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) held 4.3% and 5.2% stakes, respectively.
The proposed stake sale comes at a time when the stock has been under pressure on Dalal Street, closing lower in each of the last four months and losing a cumulative 15%. The losses have widened the stock's year-to-date decline to 7.7%, putting it on track for its first annual decline in five years.
Although the stock has retreated in 2026, its long-term gains remain impressive, with shares still up 135% over the past five years.
Schaeffler India reported a 20.7% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹349 crore for the September quarter of FY27, compared with ₹289 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Revenue from operations rose 26.9% year-on-year to ₹3,089 crore in Q2 FY27, against ₹2,434 crore in the year-ago period, according to the company's financial results.
Total income increased to ₹3,122 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹2,463 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 20.1% year-on-year to ₹475 crore, from ₹ ₹395 crore a year earlier.
On a sequential basis, consolidated net profit increased 7.2% from ₹326 crore in the June quarter, while revenue from operations grew 11.9% from ₹2,760 crore.
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