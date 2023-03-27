Schaeffler India proposes capacity expansion plan at an investment of ₹1,500 crore over the next three years3 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 09:34 PM IST
With a market valuation of ₹43,704 Cr, Schaeffler India is a large-cap company with operations in the auto ancillary industry.
With a market valuation of ₹43,704 Cr, Schaeffler India is a large-cap company with operations in the auto ancillary industry. With four manufacturing facilities and 11 sales offices, Schaeffler has a sizable presence in India thanks to the three well-known product names FAG, INA, and LuK. The company plans to invest ₹1,500 crore in capacity growth over the next three years, including the construction of a new facility at Hosur at a cost of ₹300 crore.
