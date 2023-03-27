Schaeffler India proposes capacity expansion plan at an investment of 1,500 crore over the next three years

Commenting on the Capex strategy of Schaeffler, Abhishek Gaoshinde, Deputy Vice President - Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said “While Schaeffler has been a leading player in the domestic bearing segment, it has been receiving healthy orders from the overseas market also. Exports have contributed 16.9% to its topline in CY22 compared to 12.9% in CY21. The rise in export revenue is supported by its engineering expertise and cost effective production capabilities. Schaeffler has increased its capex program from ₹1200cr to ₹1500cr over 3 years, which in our view is in line with order inflow visibility. We believe Schaeffler is one of the key beneficiaries of China +1 and Europe +1 strategies followed by MNCs. Having said that and considering Schaeffler needs to increase localization of the traded goods to fulfill domestic as well export demand, we believe that the incremental capex would augur well for the company in medium term."