Schaeffler India shares rise 7% after Q4 results 2025. Do you own?

Schaeffler India share price jumped as much as 7 per cent in Wednesday's trading session after the company, which follows calendar year, posted stellar performance in its first quarter results.

At 9:50 am, Schaeffler India share price was trading at ₹3,547 apiece on National Stock Exchange (NSE), on April 30. The stock has grown over 6.21 per cent in past five trading sessions.

Schaeffler India Q1 results FY25 Schaeffler India's net profit increased by 14.5 per cent to ₹251.6 crore in the first quarter, up from ₹219.7 crore during the same period last year.

In the first quarter, the company’s revenue rose by 16 per cent, reaching ₹2,174.4 crore, up from ₹1,873.1 crore in the same period last year.

Schaeffler India reported a 19 per cent rise in EBITDA, reaching ₹392.9 crore compared to ₹329.9 crore in the same quarter last year. The EBITDA margin improved to 18.2 per cent from 17.6 per cent year-on-year.

The company saw a 12.7 per cent increase in its domestic operations and a 23.2 per cent growth in exports. Revenue contributions were led by the bearings and industrial solutions segment at 40 per cent, followed by automotive technologies at 33 per cent, exports at 15 per cent, and vehicle lifetime solutions at 12 per cent.

“We started 2025 maintaining positive momentum, with Q1CY25 being the fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit YoY growth for the company. Growth was broad based aided by both our domestic and intercompany exports business. I am happy to share that we not only improved our quality of earnings but also delivered on our financial and operating metrics. We move ahead with the same focus and commitment to provide long term value to all our stakeholders,” said Harsha Kadam, managing director and chief executive officer.

Schaeffler India provides cutting-edge technologies, products, and solutions focused on electric mobility, low CO₂ emission drives, advanced chassis systems, and renewable energy sources.