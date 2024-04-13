Active Stocks
Schaeffler India to trade ex-dividend, Pulsar International to trade ex-split next week; check full list

Nikita Prasad

Dividend Stocks: Companies such Stovec Industries, Gujarat Toolroom, among others are trading ex-dividend in the coming week

Some companies are trading ex-dividend next week, while some will trade ex-bonusPremium
Some companies are trading ex-dividend next week, while some will trade ex-bonus

Dividend Stocks: Shares of companies such as Schaeffler India, Gujarat Toolroom, among others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from Monday, April 15. Along with these, some other firms will also trade ex-split, and ex-bonus, according to data on the BSE.

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week:

Stocks trading ex-dividend on April 18, 2024:

Stovec Industries: The company declared a final dividend of 17


Stocks trading ex-dividend on April 19, 2024:

Gujarat Toolroom Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 1

Schaeffler India Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of 26

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Published: 13 Apr 2024, 08:17 PM IST
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App