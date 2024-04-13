Dividend Stocks: Shares of companies such as Schaeffler India, Gujarat Toolroom, among others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from Monday, April 15. Along with these, some other firms will also trade ex-split, and ex-bonus, according to data on the BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week: Stocks trading ex-dividend on April 18, 2024: Stovec Industries: The company declared a final dividend of ₹17 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stocks trading ex-dividend on April 19, 2024: Gujarat Toolroom Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹1

Schaeffler India Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹26

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!