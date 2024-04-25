Schneider Electric: This multibagger stock turned ₹1 lakh into over ₹4 lakh in just a year; should you buy?
Schneider Electric Infrastructure has shown remarkable growth with shares climbing 327% in a year, positioning it as a standout performer in Indian equity markets. The company stands to benefit significantly from the Revamped Distribution System Scheme, holding immense potential for future growth.
Schneider Electric Infrastructure, a prominent player in the heavy electric equipment industry, has emerged as a significant wealth generator for investors over the past year. With its shares climbing from ₹175 apiece a year ago to the current level of ₹747, investors have enjoyed an impressive return of 327%.
