Schneider Electric stock hits 5% lower circuit for 4th day in a row, down 22% from recent high – here's why
Schneider Electric Infrastructure shares hit the 5% lower circuit limit for the fourth consecutive day, falling from ₹916 to ₹746.30. Q4 earnings showed a 92.7% drop in net profit due to increased expenses.
Schneider Electric Infrastructure, a prominent player in the heavy electric equipment industry, has seen its shares hit the 5% lower circuit limit for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday. During this period, the shares have fallen from ₹916 apiece to the current level of ₹746.30, marking an 18.52% decline.
