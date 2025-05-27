Scoda Tubes IPO: Stainless steel products maker raises ₹65.99 crore from anchor investors ahead of public issue

Scoda Tubes IPO: Scoda Tubes, a stainless steel tubes and pipes manufacturer, completed its anchor investor round on Tuesday, 27 May 2025, raising ₹65.99 crore from the marquee investors ahead of the public bidding, according to the exchange filing.

According to BSE data, the company allocated 47,14,200, or over 47.14 lakh equity shares, to the anchor investors at an allocation price of ₹140 per share, with a face value of ₹10 apiece.

Malabar India Fund Ltd, MNCL Capital Compounder Fund, Aarth AIF Growth Fund, IMAP India Capital Investment Trust, Chhatisgarh Investments Ltd, and Swyom India Alpha Fund were the six anchor investors for the public issue.

Out of the six investors, Malabar India Fund Limited has the largest allocation at 45.45 per cent stake, and MNCL Capital Compounder Fund 2 at 24.24 per cent, according to the filing data.

The company also disclosed that out of the 47,14,200 or 47.14 lakh, none of the shares were allocated to domestic mutual funds for the Scoda Tubes IPO.

Scoda Tubes IPO GMP As of Tuesday, 27 May 2025, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Scoda Tubes IPO stands at ₹22 per share. With the upper price band for the public issue at ₹140, the shares are expected to be listed in the stock market at ₹162 apiece, with a premium of 15.71 per cent.

Grey market premium (GMP) serves as an indicator to show the investors' willingness to subscribe to a public issue.

Scoda Tubes IPO Details Scoda Tubes IPO is a book-built issue aiming to raise ₹275 crore through an entirely fresh issuance of shares from the Indian stock market. The IPO is set to open tomorrow, Wednesday, 28 May 2025, and will close on Friday, 30 May 2025.

The company has fixed the price band for the public issue in the range of ₹130 to ₹140 per share with a lot size of 100 shares per lot. Scoda Tubes plans to fund up to ₹105 crore from the IPO money for the firm's capital expenditure needs to expand the production capacity by 10,000 million tonnes per annum, and welded tubes and pipes by 12,130 MTPA.

They also aim to use ₹110 crore for the working capital needs of the company. Monarch Network Capital is the book-running lead manager for the public issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the offer.

