Scoda Tubes share price hits 5% upper circuit after flat listing. Should you, buy, hold or sell?

Scoda Tubes share price was locked in at 5% upper circuit on Wednesday after the stock made a flat debut in the Indian stock market. Scoda Tubes shares jumped 5% from its listing price to a high of ₹146.95 apiece on the BSE.

Scoda Tubes shares made a flat debut on Dalal Street as the stainless-steel tubes and pipes manufacturer’s stock was listed at ₹140 per share, which is equal to its issue price of ₹140 per share.

The stock declined after the listing and fell to an intraday low of ₹136.00 apiece on the BSE. However, buying momentum in Scoda Tubes shares intensified, and the stock jumped as much as 4.96% from its listing price to freeze at upper circuit of ₹146.95 apiece.

Scoda Tubes IPO listing date was today, 4 June 2025. Amid high volatility here’s what analysts suggest for Scoda Tubes shares after listing:

Should you buy, hold or sell Scoda Tubes shares after listing? Commenting on the listing performance, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, said, “This was an unusual listing. Despite strong oversubscription, the shares listed flat and then fell before hitting the upper circuit. This indicates poor screen management and serves as a reminder to investors who rely heavily on grey market premiums (GMPs). The GMP can often be misleading, and in this case, the euphoria around the IPO quickly faded.”

Since the IPO proceeds are earmarked for capital expenditure, which will take at least 12 months to show results, investors should consider exiting and booking whatever profits are available in the short term, Kejriwal added.

Scoda Tubes is currently valued at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 30.43x and a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 8.76x based on FY24 financials—broadly in line with industry peers.

Mahesh M Ojha, AVP – Research and Business Development at Hensex Securities Pvt Ltd, suggests a more patient approach. “Investors who were allotted shares during the IPO may consider holding Scoda Tubes for the medium to long term,” he said.

At 1:20 PM, Scoda Tubes share price was still locked at 5% upper circuit of ₹146.95 apiece on the BSE.