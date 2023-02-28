Scorching rally in India consumer stocks over, top manager says
With historically high margins of India's consumer companies like ITC, Hindustan Unilever Ltd in the latest earnings session, analysts are wondering if there is much scope for further increases
The rally in India’s largest consumer stocks has likely run its course as margins are near historical highs and the firms appear reluctant to boost investment, according to one of the nation’s biggest money managers.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×