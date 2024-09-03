This is the reason why not every trader prefers natural gas. It is a highly demanding, strenuous commodity to trade in the winter season. From both the financial and emotional perspective. How many traders can sit calmly in front of a terminal screen and short sell natty only to see it close circuit up at night? In this article I am familiarising my readers so the element of shock is removed for a newbie trader. As Warren Buffett says, risk is not in doing something but in not knowing what you are doing.