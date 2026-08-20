Sebi adjudication proceedings hit a decade low as compliance improves, focus shifts to serious violations

Adjudication proceedings initiated by India’s market regulator fell to a decade low in fiscal year 2026, as stronger compliance systems and a more targeted approach to enforcement reduced the need for formal penalty proceedings.
Adjudication proceedings initiated by India’s market regulator fell to a decade low in fiscal year 2026, as stronger compliance systems and a more targeted approach to enforcement reduced the need for formal penalty proceedings.
Fresh adjudication proceedings taken up by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) fell to 135 in FY26 from 204 a year earlier, according to Mint’s analysis of Sebi data. It stood at 249 in FY16. The number of adjudication orders passed against registered intermediaries declined to 88 in FY26 from 116.
Fresh adjudication proceedings taken up by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) fell to 135 in FY26 from 204 a year earlier, according to Mint’s analysis of Sebi data. It stood at 249 in FY16. The number of adjudication orders passed against registered intermediaries declined to 88 in FY26 from 116.
The decline comes as listed companies and market intermediaries have strengthened compliance, surveillance and internal controls, while Sebi appears to be directing more of its enforcement capacity towards violations that pose a greater risk to investors and market integrity.
“Listed entities and intermediaries have strengthened compliance teams, insider-trading controls, structured digital databases, disclosure committees, surveillance systems and board-level oversight,” said Alay Razvi, managing partner, Accord Juris. “Exchanges and market institutions also use automated tools to detect unusual trading, disclosure delays and client-level irregularities. These systems may prevent smaller breaches or help entities correct issues before formal adjudication begins.”
Adjudication is the process by which the market regulator determines whether a person or entity has violated securities market rules and whether to impose a monetary penalty. Cases may involve insider trading, market manipulation, delayed disclosures, takeover violations, corporate-governance lapses and breaches by intermediaries.
An adjudicating officer decides whether a violation has occurred and whether it requires a monetary penalty. This procedure is different from other Sebi actions such as market-access restrictions, disgorgement, recovery and prosecution, which are used to protect investors, recover gains or address serious market risks.
Brokers accounted for the largest share of adjudication orders at 41, followed by merchant bankers at 14 and investment advisers at nine, according to Sebi’s latest annual report.
Violations involving fraudulent and unfair trade practices continued to account for the largest number of adjudication orders. There were 233 orders for such violations in FY26, marginally lower than 239 a year earlier.
The regulator completed 202 insider-trading investigations in FY26, up from 192 a year earlier. It also initiated 72 investigations into suspected price and volume manipulation, compared with 61 in FY25. Front-running investigations rose to 49 from 44.
“There appears to be a discernible case for viewing the decline against the backdrop of a more risk-based and impact-oriented enforcement philosophy,” said Tushar Kumar, Advocate at the Supreme Court of India.
“Regulatory resources are necessarily finite, and their deployment against substantial market manipulation, insider trading, fraudulent schemes, misuse of investor assets and other conduct capable of inflicting widespread investor prejudice may yield considerably greater regulatory value than pursuing a large volume of comparatively minor infractions through formal adjudication,” Kumar said.
The fall in adjudication proceedings is coupled with a slowdown in certain enforcement actions. Sebi passed a total of 62 final orders in FY26, down from 89 in FY25. Interim orders fell to just 15, against 26.
An adjudication order and a final order differ from each other based on the severity of the violation, nature of action and the authority passing the order. While an adjudication order is passed by an adjudicating officer to determine whether a monetary penalty is necessary for misconduct, a final order is usually passed by a whole-time member of Sebi and focuses on regulatory or remedial directions, such as restraining an entity from accessing the securities market, disgorging the wrongful gains and so on.
The decline in formal orders does not necessarily indicate a broader decline in regulatory oversight. Sebi strengthened its surveillance of market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) and intermediaries. The regulator conducted IT inspections of 18 intermediaries in FY26, compared with inspections of 11 MIIs in the previous year.
“The fall in the number of adjudication proceedings ought not, in my view, to be construed as any diminution of regulatory oversight or enforcement. The decline is more likely attributable to a confluence of factors, including greater sophistication of compliance architecture within regulated entities, enhanced surveillance at the level of stock exchanges and market infrastructure institutions, and a more calibrated deployment of Sebi’s enforcement machinery,” said Kumar.
Yogesh Chande, partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, said better compliance and stronger internal controls, backed by real-time monitoring, can help market participants avoid violations. Sebi’s increased surveillance and monitoring may also act as a deterrent, keeping them more alert to regulatory requirements.