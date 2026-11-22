The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has revised minimum initial margin requirements for agricultural commodities, bringing them in line with non-agricultural commodities across volatility categories.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has revised minimum initial margin requirements for agricultural commodities, bringing them in line with non-agricultural commodities across volatility categories.
The changes, effective 1 December, are part of a broader review of the margin framework. The norms will be effective for a year unless Sebi extends them.
The changes, effective 1 December, are part of a broader review of the margin framework. The norms will be effective for a year unless Sebi extends them.
Mint explains what the changes are and whether they would help lift agri commodities.
What has Sebi changed in the margin framework?
In a circular last week, Sebi reduced the minimum initial margin (IM) requirement for agricultural commodity derivatives. Under the revised framework, minimum initial margins for both agricultural and non-agricultural commodities will be 6% for low-volatility contracts, 8% for medium-volatility contracts and 10% for high-volatility contracts.
The regulator also reduced the minimum margin period of risk (MPOR) for agricultural commodities. The minimum MPOR for low- and medium-volatility contracts will now be two days, compared with three days, under the earlier framework. For high-volatility agricultural commodities, it will be three days instead of four.
Initial margin is the upfront collateral that traders deposit to cover potential losses on their commodity derivatives positions, while MPOR is the minimum number of days a clearing corporation assumes it may take to close a trader’s position if they fail to meet their obligations.
Why was the change needed?
The changes follow representations from market participants and recommendations from Sebi’s working group on the review of regulations for the agricultural commodity derivatives segment and its Risk Management Review Committee (RMRC).
The earlier framework, introduced in January 2020, demanded higher minimum initial margins and a longer MPOR for agricultural commodities than for non-agricultural contracts. For instance, agricultural contracts in the low-volatility category required a minimum initial margin of 8%, compared with 6% for non-agricultural commodities.
The objective is to make trading less expensive by reducing the capital that market participants must keep aside to take positions. Lower margin requirements can improve capital efficiency for traders and brokers, potentially encouraging greater participation in commodity derivatives.
The revision also reflects the regulator’s effort to review risk-management requirements in line with differences in liquidity and volatility across commodity contracts.
How could this help agricultural commodity derivatives?
Agricultural commodity derivatives have historically struggled with low participation and turnover compared with non-agri and cash equity markets. Higher capital requirements have been one of the factors that can discourage traders from participating in these contracts.
The move comes as the regulator looks to revive liquidity in farm commodity contracts, many of which remain thinly traded.
Equity markets outperform commodity markets significantly. On 19 November, the value of trades on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) stood at ₹1.23 trillion, while the average daily turnover at NCDEX in the whole month of November stood at ₹1,912.12 crore, comprising not even a small portion of NSE. NCDEX is the largest agri commodity exchange in India.
At MCX, which is dominated by non-agri trades, volumes rose to 43.75 crore trades from 18.53 crore units a year earlier, an increase of more than twofold. The value of trades stood at ₹49.82 trillion.
The margin revision is part of a wider regulatory push to improve market participation. In May, Sebi proposed allowing cash-based settlement in select agricultural commodity derivatives contracts, with a transition to mandatory physical settlement once predefined liquidity thresholds are met. The proposal seeks to address the challenges posed by the seasonal availability of agricultural commodities.
What does this mean for brokers?
For brokers, lower margin requirements mean less capital will be required to support clients’ trading positions. This could ease the funding burden on brokerage firms and clearing members, while making it easier for them to facilitate participation in commodity derivatives.
A lower upfront capital requirement could also make these products more attractive to traders who may otherwise find the cost of taking positions restrictive.
In a circular issued on 22 October, the regulator eased margin requirements for trades funded through proceeds from shares sold using the early pay-in (EPI) mechanism.
Mint reported on 25 May that Sebi was discussing a broader overhaul of the margin framework covering cash equities and derivatives.