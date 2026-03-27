India’s tightening of algorithmic trading rules is triggering a fresh battle among brokers to build, own and scale in-house strategies to win clients and assets.
Sebi’s algo rules spark race among brokers to build in-house strategies
SummaryWith Sebi’s new algo framework kicking in on 1 April, brokers are racing to build and host in-house trading strategies as derivatives growth slows and pricing power weakens.
India’s tightening of algorithmic trading rules is triggering a fresh battle among brokers to build, own and scale in-house strategies to win clients and assets.
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