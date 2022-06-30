Sebi allows FPIs in exchange traded commodity derivatives markets2 min read . Updated: 30 Jun 2022, 12:14 AM IST
A working group has been set up to assess whether any new risk management regulation for FPIs is necessary
A working group has been set up to assess whether any new risk management regulation for FPIs is necessary
Listen to this article
MUMBAI : Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) can participate in the exchange traded commodity derivatives (ETCDs) market subject to certain risk management measures, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) decided at its board meeting on Wednesday.