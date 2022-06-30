Sebi allows FPIs in exchange traded commodity derivatives markets

“We welcome the decision of Sebi to allow foreign entities to participate in the Indian Exchange Traded Commodity Derivative market through the FPI route. Though they limited the participation to only non-agriculture and cash-settled contracts for now, it may be a small step towards expanding the reach of our markets. As India grows as an economic behemoth, it is important to integrate our commodity markets with global markets. Thus, this step opens up the gates for free flow of capital and ease of trading by foreigners, which will reduce pricing gaps and would help enhance the liquidity in our markets," said Kishore Narne, head, commodities and currencies, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.