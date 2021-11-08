NEW DELHI : Markets regulator Sebi on Monday allowed foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to write off all debt securities that they are unable to sell.

This will be applicable only to such FPIs who wish to surrender their registration, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

"In view of the requests received from various stakeholders, it has now been decided to permit the FPIs to also write off all debt securities in their beneficiary account which they are unable to sell for any reason.

"This shall be applicable only to such FPIs who wish to surrender their registration," Sebi said.

In September, the regulator permitted FPIs to write off shares of all the companies that they are unable to sell.

For the write-off, the process prescribed in the operational guidelines has to be complied with, it added.

