Sebi allows Jane Street to restart trading after depositing $567 million: Report

Indian capital markets regulator — Securities and Exchange Board of India — has allowed Jane Street to resume trading after the US high-frequency trading firm deposited ₹4840 crore ($567 million), according to a Reuters report on Monday, July 21.

The report further said that the regulator sent an email to the US-based firm on Friday in which it said that following the deposit of the money the restrictions imposed by its interim order are no longer applicable.

Jane Street last week submitted $567 million into an escrow account so that it can resume trading in the country.

In compliance with the interim order, a sum of ₹4,843.57 crore has been credited to an escrow account with a lien marked in favour of Sebi, the regulator said.

"Jane Street has further requested Sebi that, following the creation of this escrow account in compliance with Sebi directions, certain conditional restrictions imposed under the interim order be lifted and that Sebi issue appropriate directions in this regard," the statement noted.

"This request is currently under examination by Sebi in accordance with the directions of the interim order," it added.

Why did Sebi ban Jane Street? Earlier this month, on July 3, Sebi had barred Jane Street from buying and selling stocks in the Indian stock market as it alleged the US-based firm of manipulating Nifty and Bank Nifty indices.

Sebi alleged that Jane Street bought large quantities of constituents in the Bank Nifty index in the cash and futures markets to artificially support the index in morning trade, while simultaneously building large short positions in index options, which were exercised or allowed to expire later in the day.

The regulator had directed Jane Street to deposit the said amount to be able to resume trading in the Indian stock market.

According to media reports, Sebi was looking to expand its probe into Jane Street's activities in other bourses as well.