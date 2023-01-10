Market regulator Sebi has modified certain provisions of the existing offer for sale (OFS) through stock exchanges. Under the fresh guidelines, Sebi has now allowed non-promoters to sell their equity shares in a company through OFS. However, OFS is available to companies with a market capitalization of ₹1,000 crore and above.

Notably, the facility of OFS shares will be available on BSE, NSE, and the Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India (MSEI).

Sebi said, all promoters or promoter group entities of such companies that are eligible for trading and are required to increase public shareholding to meet the minimum public shareholding requirements of the regulator.

Under the modified guidelines, Sebi said, OFS mechanism shall also be available to companies with market capitalization of ₹1,000 crore and above, with the threshold of market capitalization computed as the average daily market capitalization for six months’ period prior to the month in which the OFS opens.

"Any promoter or promoter group entity or non-promoter shareholder of such companies may offer shares through this mechanism," it said.