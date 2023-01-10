Sebi allows non-promoters to sell shares via offer for sale1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2023, 06:21 PM IST
- Sebi has modified certain provisions of the existing offer for sale (OFS) through stock exchanges.
Market regulator Sebi has modified certain provisions of the existing offer for sale (OFS) through stock exchanges. Under the fresh guidelines, Sebi has now allowed non-promoters to sell their equity shares in a company through OFS. However, OFS is available to companies with a market capitalization of ₹1,000 crore and above.
