SEBI amends AIF rules for flexible investment, streamlined regulatory processes

As per the amendments to SEBI (Alternative Investment Funds) Regulations, 2012, Category I AIF - Venture Capital Funds (VCFs) will have to invest at least 75 per cent of investable funds in unlisted equity shares and equity linked instruments of venture capital undertakings or in companies listed or proposed to be listed on a SME exchange or SME segment of an exchange.

