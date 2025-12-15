Sebi, Amfi weigh easing SIF exam amid low distributor count
Market regulator Sebi and Amfi are considering steps to make the mandatory distributor examination for Specialized Investment Funds easier and more relevant.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) are in talks to make the Specialized Investment Fund (SIF) exam easier and more relevant, said three people aware of the discussions.
