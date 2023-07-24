The markets regulator Sebi will consider permitting the delisting of companies via fixed price instead of the reverse book-building procedure, chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said at a conference on Monday.

The market regulator is now considering permitting a promoter to place a delisting offer at a fixed price for shareholders to consider.

The Sebi will issue a discussion paper on the subject by December.

In the reverse book-building process to delist a company from stock exchanges, shareholders place offers for the price at which they are willing to sell securities back to the promoters, or large shareholders who can influence company policy.

A delisting price is then computed based on these offers.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is also working on instant transaction settlement in the stock markets, said Madhabi Puri Buch.

She said the day is not far off when stock market transactions will be settled instantaneously.

The regulator is working with stakeholders to improve the timelines on transaction settlement towards this goal, Buch added.

The regulator has been working on upping the pace of new equity issuances, debt issuances, approvals for mutual fund schemes using technology and other interventions with the aim of helping capital formation in the economy, she said.

Such interventions have accrued in monetary benefits of ₹3,500 crore for the investor community on an annual basis, she added.

India is in a very good place as an economy which ups the importance of Sebi's role in aiding capital formation, said the Sebi chairperson.

The GST collection number show that the economy is doing extremely well and the advance tax payments by corporates are also a forward looking statement by corporates on their performances, she said.

Highlighting the growth on both these fronts, Buch said the “growth of the economy is real".

The Sebi also intends to strengthen rules for corporate disclosures related to insider trading regulations.

(With inputs from agencies)