SEBI announces rights and responsibilities of investing in securities market

Before making an investment, investors must read and understand documents related to a financial product, know the risks involved and read about various fees, margins and premiums, among other charges involved in a transaction, as stated by SEBI in the charter. Among other things that investors must do, they should know about the Investor Grievance Redressal Mechanism, keep track of account statements and bring any discrepancy to the notice of the concerned stock exchange, intermediary or AMC and preserve all relevant documents related to documents that will come in handy when rising grievances.