Sebi collects ₹75 cr in penalty for violations, appeals against its orders fall

Sebi's annual report showed that the number of appeals filed in FY24 against its orders was 821, lower than 1,192 appeals in the previous financial year. The report pointed out that the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) disposed of 730 appeals in FY24, versus 1,131 disposals in 2022-23.

Neha Joshi, Priyanka Gawande
Published9 Aug 2024, 10:35 PM IST
Trade Now
The Sebi report stated that 1,419 cases were filed, and 1,166 cases were disposed of across various judicial fora in FY24. (Reuters)
The Sebi report stated that 1,419 cases were filed, and 1,166 cases were disposed of across various judicial fora in FY24. (Reuters)

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) collected about 75 crore in penalties for unfair trade practices in FY24, even as appeals against its orders declined more than 30% in the financial year ended 31 March.

The annual report of the market regulator, released on Friday, showed that the number of appeals filed in FY24 against its orders was 821, lower than 1,192 appeals in the previous financial year. The report pointed out that the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) disposed of 730 appeals in FY24, versus 1,131 disposals in 2022-23.

“Out of the 730 disposals, 380 appeals (52%) were dismissed, 157 appeals (21.5%) were allowed and 57 appeals (7.8%) were remanded for fresh consideration,” the Sebi report said.

Also Read: How Sebi’s reforms could transform India’s investment advisory landscape

The Sebi annual report further said that it had completed adjudication proceedings against 1,460 entities through 994 orders. Sebi collected a penalty of 74.88 crore from 796 entities for violations of the regulations against fraudulent and unfair trade practices. It also completed adjudication against 55 entities for engaging in insider trading, leading to penalties worth 5.07 crore.

The report also emphasized that in FY24, Sebi passed 85 adjudication orders against registered intermediaries, of which a majority pertained to brokers (33), followed by investment advisers (16), and the remainder were against various other intermediaries/ institutions.

The report stated that 1,419 cases were filed, and 1,166 cases were disposed of across various judicial fora in FY24. As of March 31, as many as 4,190 cases were pending at different stages before various judicial fora.

Also Read: Sebi's proposed new asset class is just the ticket for affluent Indians

Pending cases

As on March 31, there were 519 cases pending before the Supreme Court and 49 disposed; out of which 38 (77.5%) cases were disposed in favour and 11 (22.5%) were disposed of against Sebi, the report said.

The report also highlighted that about 14,198 complaints were resolved during 2023-24, compared to 9,426 during the previous year. “As on March 31, there were 887 complaints pending with the stock exchanges as against 590 pending as on March 31, 2023,” the report stated.

“342 cases pertaining to various violations of securities laws were taken up for investigation and 197 cases were completed. A total penalty amounting to 74.66 crore was imposed against various securities market violations during the year,” the report said.

Sebi elaborated that it initiated inspection of 25 mutual funds, their respective registrars, and share transfer agents. It also initiated inspection against 13 portfolio managers.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 10:35 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsSebi collects ₹75 cr in penalty for violations, appeals against its orders fall

Most Active Stocks

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

332.60
03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
9.9 (3.07%)

Tata Steel

151.80
03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
1.3 (0.86%)

Bharat Electronics

301.95
03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
3.65 (1.22%)

Tata Power

417.80
03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
-0.2 (-0.05%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

NBCC India

184.70
03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
15.8 (9.35%)

Godfrey Phillips India

4,444.55
03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
315.9 (7.65%)

Jubilant Ingrevia

708.55
03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
50.1 (7.61%)

Affle India

1,596.75
03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
110.5 (7.43%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    70,451.0062.00
    Chennai
    71,212.001,237.00
    Delhi
    70,312.00-628.00
    Kolkata
    70,589.00-282.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.11
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue