SEBI approves ASBA-like facility for investors to trade in secondary market

Market regulator Sebi's board approved ASBA-like facility for trading in the secondary market for investors. Stock brokers will be able to directly settle brokerage payments with UPI clients under the proposed framework, or they can choose to use CC's facility to have the standard rate of brokerage deducted from the UPI block of the clients. According to SEBI, the ASBA-like facility shall be optional for investors as well as stock brokers.

