Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Sebi approves buyback norm changes, to be phased out gradually. Details here

The board of capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday approved amendment to its buyback regulations and has decided to gradually phase out share buyback through stock exchange route. 

Minimum utilisation of amount for buyback through stock exchange has been increased to 75% from 50%.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will amend its norms to facilitate sustainable finance and curb 'greenwashing'. It has approved measures to boost governance at stock exchanges and other market infrastructure institutions.

Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said the stock exchange route for share buyback is vulnerable to favouritism. The capital markets regulator said that it would permit an upward revision of buyback price through tenders until one working day prior to the record date.

The timeline for completion of buybacks through tender offers has been reduced by 18 days, Sebi said.

Sebi has also accepted the recommendations of working group on improving governance standards at exchanges – new rules include increased accountability of directors, stricter investment policy and data sharing.

These assume relevance in the back drop of past lapses and controversies surrounding the NSE and MCX. 

Sebi has also green light proposal for Execution Only Platforms for direct plans of Mutual Fund schemes. 

MINT PREMIUM See All

The new rules will make it convenient for investors to make investments via EOPs. It will have investor protection mechanism, cyber security requirements, pricing of services and grievance redressal.

The capital markets regulator will reduce time taken for registration of FPIs to facilitate ease of doing business.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Meghna Sen

Meghna Sen is a deputy chief content producer at Livemint where she tracks companies, news, markets. She has 5+ years of experience with print and online publications. Email: meghna.sen@htdigital.in
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout