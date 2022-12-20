Sebi approves buyback norm changes, to be phased out gradually. Details here1 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2022, 06:08 PM IST
- The board of Sebi has approved measures to boost governance at stock exchanges and other market infrastructure institutions
The board of capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday approved amendment to its buyback regulations and has decided to gradually phase out share buyback through stock exchange route.
