The board of capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday approved amendment to its buyback regulations and has decided to gradually phase out share buyback through stock exchange route.

Minimum utilisation of amount for buyback through stock exchange has been increased to 75% from 50%.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will amend its norms to facilitate sustainable finance and curb 'greenwashing'. It has approved measures to boost governance at stock exchanges and other market infrastructure institutions.

Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said the stock exchange route for share buyback is vulnerable to favouritism. The capital markets regulator said that it would permit an upward revision of buyback price through tenders until one working day prior to the record date.

The timeline for completion of buybacks through tender offers has been reduced by 18 days, Sebi said.

Sebi has also accepted the recommendations of working group on improving governance standards at exchanges – new rules include increased accountability of directors, stricter investment policy and data sharing.

These assume relevance in the back drop of past lapses and controversies surrounding the NSE and MCX.

Sebi has also green light proposal for Execution Only Platforms for direct plans of Mutual Fund schemes.

The new rules will make it convenient for investors to make investments via EOPs. It will have investor protection mechanism, cyber security requirements, pricing of services and grievance redressal.

The capital markets regulator will reduce time taken for registration of FPIs to facilitate ease of doing business.

