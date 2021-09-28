Sebi approves gold and social stock exchange, changes to superior voting rights and delisting norms

The regulator also eased norms for superior voting rights, which were envisaged to help founders of venture capital backed companies retain control over their companies. Given that such high growth companies usually raise a lot of capital to push exponential growth, founders tend to get diluted significantly, raising questions over their ability to retain control of the company. The plan to amend these norms comes as many Indian technology startups, backed by venture capital, are gearing up to go public, and many more are expected to follow suit. Among the companies that are planning to go public are Paytm, PolicyBazaar, PharmEasy and many others.