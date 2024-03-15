SEBI approves launch of beta version of T+0 settlement from March 28
‘Taking into account stakeholder feedback, the Board approved the launch of a Beta version of optional T+0 settlement, for a limited set of 25 scrips, and with a limited set of brokers,' said SEBI in its statement
Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved the launch of the beta version of the T+0 settlement on an optional basis from March 28. On March 15, after a meeting with its Board, SEBI announced the new and optional settlement cycle.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started