Sebi approves proposal to ease pricing regulations for preferential allotment

Currently, any preferential share issuer has to consider the average of weekly high and low for 26 weeks. The specified securities allotted on preferential basis using this pricing formula will be locked-in for a period of three years. The option in pricing will be available for the preferential issues made between July 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020. In addition, the regulator has also streamlined settlement regulations to make procedures faster and more effective. Besides, it has decided to amend insider trading norms.