Sebi asks AMCs to file final offer documents digitally1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 07:52 PM IST
To safeguard the interests of investors in securities market, all new fund offers (NFOs) will remain open for subscription for a minimum period of three working days, Sebi said
As part of ‘go green’ initiative, markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Tuesday directed asset management companies (AMCs) to file final offer documents (final SID and KIM) only digitally and there would be no requirement of filing of physical copies of the same with Sebi.
