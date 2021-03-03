Sebi asks bourses, clearing corps to put in place mechanism to prevent fraud

MIIs would have to formulate written policies and procedures for inquiry in case of suspected fraud or market abuse by their designated persons and immediate relatives of designated persons, which need to be approved by their board of directors.Any enquiry or investigation against the designated persons and immediate relatives of designated persons of the MIIs should be undertaken under the supervision of regulatory oversight committee comprising of public interest directors (PIDs) and independent external expert with consideration of avoidance of conflict of interest, if any, so as to ensure maximum fairness and transparency, Sebi said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}