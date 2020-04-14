Sebi awaits clarity from Centre on FPI flows from neighbours including China

MUMBAI : The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has put on hold its communication to custodians that new funds coming from India's bordering countries, including China, would need the regulator's vetting, as it awaits clarity from the government.

Mint has reviewed these communications.

“These decisions have inter-governmental repercussions and are policy decisions which need Indian government's nod. So, Sebi has put its initial communication into abeyance. A fresh one may be issued once clarity from the government emerges," said a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

Apart from China, the communication also impacts Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Bhutan, even as there is no investment from these countries into Indian companies via stock market route.

Relentless sell-off across global markets spurred by the pandemic has led to a sharp correction in the indices. This has also made many bellwether stocks cheaper and affordable, for both domestic and foreign investors.

On Sunday, after HDFC Ltd said that People’s Bank of China (PBOC) had raised its stake in the home-lender to 1.01% from 0.8% in March quarter through open market purchases, many began voicing concerns whether some of these stocks had become susceptible to acquisition, using open market transactions, through the foreign portfolio investor (FPI) route.

Quick to react, Sebi shot off an email, in the early hours of Monday morning, to custodians to be complied with immediate effect.

The email read: "…(if) any new FPI applicant is coming from India’s bordering countries or the beneficial owner of the FPI applicant is from India’s bordering countries, registration should be granted only after Sebi’s approval in such cases…"

This implied that any new FPI applicant coming from any of India’s neighbouring countries would face an additional layer of scrutiny. This is of particular relevance to China as investors from the country including sovereign funds have been active participants in the Indian capital markets through the FPI route.

Currently, Sebi adopts a hands-off approach in granting FPI registrations. Any fund compliant with Sebi prescribed norms is granted an FPI licence by the custodians and the regulator. These funds have to continuously comply with know your client (KYC) and disclosure norms.

However, by evening Sebi put the email and communication in abeyance as it had inter-governmental implications.

Currently China has a total of 16 FPIs registered in India. Out of them 15 are in the first category which have easier compliances, lower taxation and disclosure requirements, only one fund is in category-II which typically comprises of hedge funds.

Some of the big FPIs from China include PBOC, CIFM Asia Pacific Fund, China International fund management, Best Investment Corporation and Asian Infrastructure Investment. Some of these funds are also joint ventures with US-based asset managers. As per Bloomberg data these funds have an investment 1.1 billion US dollars in Indian companies.





PBOC has more than a 1% stake in a listed company and that is HDFC Ltd. CIFM Asia Pacific Fund a JV with JP Morgan Asset Management Co holds a total stake of 13.5% in Indian banks, infrastructure companies among others. In 9 companies it has just a little above 1%, that is the reporting threshold.

“In the past I have not seen China as a significant investor in FPI. I don't think they will focus on specific sectors; they will invest in top tier brands across sectors. Although unlikely to see too much investment in mid-tier segment. (If they do) they will bet on top consumer companies, top infra companies, top banks and may be top IT firms,"said Ajit Deshmukh, MD and Co head, Investment Banking, Equirus Capital.

On the other hand, Sebi and finance ministry have been making it easier for Mauritius-based funds to invest in Indian stocks. On Monday evening, the department of economic affairs issued a circular that Mauritius-based funds are now in category-I with easier compliances and lower taxes.

Category II funds could attract capital gains tax of 10-40% depending on whether gains are short- or long-term.

Mauritius is the second largest source of FPI flows in India after USA and accounts for 13% of the total FPI assets.

“This can lead to higher inflows into Indian equities and also increase the ease of doing business in India," said Khushboo Chopra - Head of Business Development India, Sanne, a global provider of alternative assets.